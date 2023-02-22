Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $35,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

EMR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.92. The stock had a trading volume of 846,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,090. The stock has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.20. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

