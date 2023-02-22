Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 10,962 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $26,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 270.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at $8,915,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total transaction of $33,737.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,103 shares of company stock valued at $4,666,701. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.4 %

WM traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.15. 296,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,692. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

