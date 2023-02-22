Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $42.20 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,895 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $42,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.73. 529,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,449. The company has a 50-day moving average of $267.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.39. The company has a market capitalization of $196.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

