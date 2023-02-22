Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $25.48 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.4% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock by 212.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLK traded down $5.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $690.23. The stock had a trading volume of 208,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $729.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $686.73. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,182,738 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Bank of America decreased their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

