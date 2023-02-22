Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 25,770 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,770 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of XOM stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.84. 3,707,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,413,186. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.80. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $448.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.96.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

