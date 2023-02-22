Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,524 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Mondelez International worth $39,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,710,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,262,000 after acquiring an additional 803,252 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,421,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,994 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,909,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,176,000 after buying an additional 220,062 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,144,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,704,000 after buying an additional 42,453 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.84. 1,074,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,668,604. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.06.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

