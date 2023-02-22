Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 17,447 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $31,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,514,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $969,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,033,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $837,185,000 after acquiring an additional 254,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,356,411. The company has a market capitalization of $305.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $320.47 and its 200 day moving average is $306.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

