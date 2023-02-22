GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3404 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

GSK has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GSK to earn $3.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

GSK stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. GSK has a twelve month low of $28.47 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. UBS Group downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($23.78) to GBX 1,550 ($18.67) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.87) to GBX 1,535 ($18.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GSK during the first quarter worth about $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

