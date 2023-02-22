Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.50

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $9.76, with a volume of 10380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Grupo Carso Trading Down 4.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Grupo Carso Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Grupo Carso’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Grupo Carso’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Grupo Carso Company Profile

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

