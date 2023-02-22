Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

GRNT stock remained flat at $6.60 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,695. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Granite Ridge Resources stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Granite Ridge Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Granite Ridge Resources Company Profile

Grey Rock Energy Management, LLC manages private funds with interests in areas of the Midland, Delaware, Bakken, Eagle Ford, DJ, and Haynesville play. It invests in oil and gas exploration and production. The company was formerly known as Granite Ridge Resources, Inc The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

