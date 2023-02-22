Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-$6.47 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $939.00 million-$965.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $951.82 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.90-$1.93 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,468. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $78.37 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.49 and its 200-day moving average is $98.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.17 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Grand Canyon Education

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

