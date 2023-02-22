Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.90-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $249.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.80 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.90-$6.47 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 2.5 %

LOPE traded down $2.98 on Wednesday, hitting $116.50. 108,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,921. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $121.60. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.72.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.