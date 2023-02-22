Governance OHM (GOHM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $196.16 Million

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for about $2,747.28 or 0.11531175 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and $65,224.39 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002091 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00417762 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000104 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,593.11 or 0.27673334 BTC.
- DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Governance OHM Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using U.S. dollars.
