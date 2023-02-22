Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Holdings Boosted by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned 2.52% of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,955,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,208,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 29,134 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 32.9% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.02. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

