Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Global Industrial stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Trading of Global Industrial

About Global Industrial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Global Industrial by 8.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Global Industrial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Global Industrial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 13.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global Industrial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.