Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.
Global Industrial Stock Performance
Global Industrial stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75. Global Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Institutional Trading of Global Industrial
About Global Industrial
Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Industrial (GIC)
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.