Glazer Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,434,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647,879 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Jack Creek Investment worth $34,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Jack Creek Investment by 2.5% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 135,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 580,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after buying an additional 140,480 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter valued at $367,000. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in Jack Creek Investment by 9.5% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,296,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,578,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jack Creek Investment in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

JCIC opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

