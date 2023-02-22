Glazer Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088,953 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 7.42% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $29,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition by 1,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pathfinder Acquisition Trading Down 19.0 %

Pathfinder Acquisition stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.70. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $10.76.

About Pathfinder Acquisition

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

