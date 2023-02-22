Glazer Capital LLC Buys 969,579 Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,471,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969,579 shares during the period. Vector Acquisition Co. II accounts for approximately 0.8% of Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned 9.94% of Vector Acquisition Co. II worth $44,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 420,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,209,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 152.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 165,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,846,000. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VAQC opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

About Vector Acquisition Co. II

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

