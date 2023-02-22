Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 1,648,917 Shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) by 259.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,285,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648,917 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Biotech Acquisition worth $22,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $19,966,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Biotech Acquisition by 147.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,261,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 751,824 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Biotech Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. RPO LLC boosted its stake in Biotech Acquisition by 270.2% in the second quarter. RPO LLC now owns 628,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 458,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Biotech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,383,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biotech Acquisition alerts:

Biotech Acquisition Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:BIOT opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. Biotech Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02.

Biotech Acquisition Company Profile

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.