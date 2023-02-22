Glazer Capital LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCM Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:HCMA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,126,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 6.30% of HCM Acquisition worth $21,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCMA. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $7,478,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCM Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $457,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,490,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,976,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in HCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $499,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCMA opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. HCM Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

HCM Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

