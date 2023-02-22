Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 479,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 190,843 shares.The stock last traded at $18.34 and had previously closed at $17.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

