Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.46-3.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.61. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.36 billion and $1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.46-$3.66 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ROCK shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Gibraltar Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of ROCK stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 287,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,482. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $36.58 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 133,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,980,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,863,000 after acquiring an additional 55,142 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Infrastructure, Renewable and Agtech. The Residential segment includes roof and foundation ventilation products, rain dispersion products and roofing accessories, centralized mail systems, and electronic package solutions.

