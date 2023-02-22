GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) were up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.93 and last traded at $31.69. Approximately 731,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,305,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Stock Up 8.5 %

The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.30 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in GFL Environmental by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.