Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

GNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.80.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.04 on Friday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.31.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $279,929.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,650.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,401 shares of company stock worth $1,014,903. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 351,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 99,783.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,366,000 after buying an additional 8,622,309 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 39,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 56,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Articles

