Genesis Vision Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $844,388.95 and $2,302.41 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.78 or 0.00419470 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,609.51 or 0.27786462 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.