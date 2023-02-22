General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

General Mills Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $80.16 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

