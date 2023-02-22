Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.40

Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.40 and last traded at $110.40, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GECFF has been the topic of several research reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Gecina Société anonyme to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Gecina Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Gecina Société anonyme Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.71.

Gecina Société anonyme Company Profile

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Featured Articles

