Gagnon Securities LLC Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gagnon Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 2.8% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $233.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.73.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,143 shares of company stock worth $20,152,205. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.83.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.