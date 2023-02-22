Gagnon Securities LLC Has $3.47 Million Position in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO)

Gagnon Securities LLC trimmed its position in Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 791,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,381 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned 3.79% of Miromatrix Medical worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Miromatrix Medical by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Miromatrix Medical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 512,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Miromatrix Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 16.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIRO stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Miromatrix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The company has a market cap of $57.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Miromatrix Medical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Miromatrix Medical Inc, a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells.

