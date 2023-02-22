Gagnon Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Gagnon Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,829 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 50.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celcuity alerts:

Celcuity Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CELC opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Celcuity Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 9.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.

Insider Activity at Celcuity

About Celcuity

In related news, CEO Brian F. Sullivan purchased 260,869 shares of Celcuity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $1,499,996.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,016,643 shares in the company, valued at $17,345,697.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.