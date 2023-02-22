Gagnon Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Gagnon Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,829 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Celcuity were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celcuity in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 50.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celcuity Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of CELC opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. Celcuity Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 9.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27.
Insider Activity at Celcuity
About Celcuity
Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celcuity (CELC)
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.