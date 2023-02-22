Gagnon Securities LLC Buys Shares of 8,233 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,233 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 13.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,737,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,007.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 715.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $488,322,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,097.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.98. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.73.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

