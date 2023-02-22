G999 Price Up 9.1% Over Last Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 21st. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $13,284.90 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00087686 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00057317 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001124 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

