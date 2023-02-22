FY2023 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Increased by Desjardins

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a report issued on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share.

MFC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.23.

Shares of MFC opened at C$26.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$25.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.79. Manulife Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$20.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

