FY2022 EPS Estimates for Energy Fuels Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a research note issued on Thursday, February 16th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 6.6 %

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Shares of EFR opened at C$8.88 on Monday. Energy Fuels has a fifty-two week low of C$6.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.07. The firm has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 27.09.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

