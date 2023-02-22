Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Future from GBX 1,920 ($23.12) to GBX 1,915 ($23.06) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.11) target price on shares of Future in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,250 ($39.14) to GBX 2,600 ($31.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Future from GBX 2,852 ($34.34) to GBX 2,621 ($31.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,409 ($29.01).

Get Future alerts:

Future Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:FUTR traded down GBX 15.35 ($0.18) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,421.66 ($17.12). The stock had a trading volume of 467,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,729. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,434.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,456.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.09. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,407.58, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. Future has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,114.25 ($13.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,778 ($33.45).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Future Company Profile

In other Future news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 8,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £105,569.28 ($127,130.64). 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.