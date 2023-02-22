FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Stock Position Raised by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 143.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,360,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745,250 shares during the period. FTAC Hera Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.2% of Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Glazer Capital LLC owned 5.84% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $63,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HERA. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HERA opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Profile

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

