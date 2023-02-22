Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €32.00 by Barclays

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($34.04) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($47.34) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.00 ($25.53) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.90 ($33.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($37.23) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

FRE traded down €0.23 ($0.24) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €28.85 ($30.69). 1,211,669 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €27.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.09. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($85.11).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

