Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Chardan Capital

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Freight Technologies Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:FRGT opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. Freight Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $3.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freight Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Freight Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

About Freight Technologies

Freight Technologies, Inc develops and operates a cloud-based logistics management platform. Its products include a computerized platform that holds an online portal and a mobile App solution to provide third-party logistics services to companies actively involved in the freight transportation market, a Transport Management Solution for customers to manage their own fleet, and freight brokerage support and customer service.

