Frax Share (FXS) Price Tops $10.31 on Exchanges

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Frax Share has a total market cap of $763.30 million and $45.65 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Frax Share token can now be bought for $10.31 or 0.00043565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,018,394 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

