Francois Morin Sells 15,814 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,582. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $68.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

