Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $190.70 million for the quarter.

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

FET traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.63. 12,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,653. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market cap of $181.24 million, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, Director Michael Mcshane purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.83 per share, with a total value of $74,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,645.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.