Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.54 and traded as high as C$1.96. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 7,807 shares traded.

Foraco International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.84. The company has a market cap of C$188.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.54.

Foraco International Company Profile

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through two segments: Mining and Water. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

