Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $207-208 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.96 million. Five9 also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.67-1.71 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,445,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,856. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $121.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Several analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.27.

In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter worth $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 15.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 10.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

