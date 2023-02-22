First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance
FPF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. 228,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,990. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.72.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
