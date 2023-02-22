First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.80. 13,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,282. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $16.16.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
