FineMark National Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth about $36,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 112.1% in the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 52,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 27,818 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 48.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

Shares of NVS opened at $86.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.88.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

