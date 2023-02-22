FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,378 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XMLV. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 807,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,072,000 after purchasing an additional 31,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 94,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $47.34 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.37.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.