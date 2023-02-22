FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 211 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,576 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $73,521,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $55,342,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $50,107,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AVB stock opened at $175.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.