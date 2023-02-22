FineMark National Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 116.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.2% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock opened at $152.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.75.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

