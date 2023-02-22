FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $4.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $69.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

